Published on Wednesday, 06 July 2022

Bumble Bee Foods, LLC has issued a voluntary recall on a specific SKU of smoked clams after FDA testing found detectable levels of PFAS chemicals in samplings of the product. The recall only applies to a 3.75 can of Bumble Bee Smoked Clams with the UPC Label 8660075234 which came from a third-party

