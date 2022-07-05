This Pilot Program Is Supporting Tribal Food Sovereignty with Federal Dollars

Category: Food Published on Tuesday, 05 July 2022 08:00 Hits: 1

Authors: Kalen Goodluck

Once a month, packages flush with cuts of fresh buffalo, wild rice, and other fresh, traditional foods arrive at the doorsteps and pantries of the members of two tribes in Wisconsin, the Menominee Tribe and the Oneida Nation. The buffalo comes from Oneida Nation’s own farms, along with apples and roasted beef. The wild rice comes from Spirit Lake Nation in North Dakota, and there’s also fresh fish from Red Cliff Band of Lake Superior Chippewa in Wisconsin.

In late 2021, the two Great Lakes region tribes entered into a joint “demonstration” project under the Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservations (FDPIR), the nation’s federal food assistance program for income-eligible tribal households.

In years past, the foods in the program would have come from a bureaucratic smorgasbord of third-party vendors and distributed en masse through two massive U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) distribution centers. For decades, tribal communities looking to feed their own people have run into regulatory red tape, some of which has been a major barrier to providing culturally relevant and nutritious foods.

Now, change is afoot as a result of the FDPIR Self-Determination Demonstration Project, a new, $3.5-million effort focused on seven food distribution pilot projects in eight tribal nations. Some tribes in the program include the Mississippi Band of Choctaw, Chickasaw Nation of Oklahoma, and Lummi Nation from Washington state.

Launched in November 2021, the pilot program allows these selected tribes to buy food directly from commercial vendors—many of them from within their own tribes and from their neighbors—instead of providing a standardized set of options typical of the FDPIR or “commodity foods” program.

A few years ago, a group of Menominee elders said that, without their own source of food, the tribe was looking at hard times. Land and water quality, they said, would degrade due to climate change—and something needed to be done.

Of these tribal projects, the Menominee and Oneida in Wisconsin are the only ones who decided to share food procurement and distribution operations, to achieve a resilient local system to buttress against future food shocks and provide healthy, culturally relevant foods for low-income tribal members who experience elevated rates of diabetes, hypertension, and obesity.

For Gary Besaw, director of the Department of Agriculture, and Food Systems (DAFS) and food distribution program for the Menominee, the decision to work with the Oneida stemmed from the fact that his tribe has no farms of its own. A few years back, a group of elders told Besaw that, without their own source of food, the tribe was looking at hard times. Land and water quality, they said, would degrade due to climate change and something needed to be done.

“I was told we needed to look at trying to develop a food system to be more independent and sovereign,” Besaw recalls.

And while food sovereignty within tribal nations is far from new, the pandemic exacerbated food insecurity for many, illuminating longstanding failures of the federally managed national food system to serve these communities. In response, Native peoples across the country have been mobilizing to meet their communities’ short- and long-term needs, namely working to improve and expand Native food and agriculture practices, and expanding their interest in alternative models.

So while the limited FDPIR pilot is starting off small, it’s a major step for the participating tribes. And it has prompted a much larger call from across Indian Country, as tribal leaders, Indigenous policy experts, and food sovereignty advocates from 170 tribal nations and 30 inter-tribal organizations are pushing for added provisions in the 2023 Farm Bill, as well as streamlined or revised USDA regulations. The goal is to permanently allow food procurement policies for small-batch Native producers—to reproduce what’s happening in places like Wisconsin at a much wider scale—and expand the list of tribal-specific Indigenous foods in the FDPIR program.

The Long Road to Healthier, Traditional FDPIR Foods