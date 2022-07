Articles

Category: Food Published on Tuesday, 28 June 2022 18:18 Hits: 6

When applying an equity lens to nutrition programs, it is essential for policymakers to orient themselves toward the perspective of all communities they serve. We must actively take the time to see and listen to truly understand historical inequities that exist, so that we may be better positioned to address them.

Read more https://www.usda.gov/media/blog/2022/06/29/pine-ridge-food-sovereignty-efforts-expand-tribal-nutrition-security