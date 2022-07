Articles

Inflation — fueled by the pandemic, the war in Ukraine and local issues — has made everything more expensive, including the oil used to fry street food. Here's how vendors and customers are coping.

(Image credit: Khadija Farah/for NPR)

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/goatsandsoda/2022/07/02/1107956953/the-case-of-the-incredible-shrinking-fritter-a-report-from-kenyas-street-stalls