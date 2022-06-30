The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Working Lands for Wildlife Launches Literature Gateway

USDA just launched a new research and visualization tool that summarizes published scientific research on bird species-vegetation relationships in the Eastern and Boreal Forests of North America. The tool, Literature Gateway: A Systematic Map of Bird-Vegetation Relationships in Eastern and Boreal Forests, can be used to identify science-need gaps and guide habitat restoration and forest management practices on the ground.

Read more https://www.usda.gov/media/blog/2022/06/30/working-lands-wildlife-launches-literature-gateway

