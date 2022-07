Articles

A&M Farms of Lyons, Georgia, is voluntarily recalling select whole Vidalia onions packed on one pack line between June 20 - June 23, 2022, because they have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young

http://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts/am-farms-initiates-recall-specific-little-bear-brand-whole-vidalia-onions-sold-pound-retail-because