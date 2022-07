Articles

Category: Food Published on Friday, 01 July 2022 19:18 Hits: 1

Ukraine's culture minister declared victory in "the borsch war" as Russia also lays claim to the hearty beet soup. UNESCO says the invasion threatens Ukraine's borsch culture with "extreme urgency."

(Image credit: Sergei Supinsky/AFP via Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/07/01/1109319174/unesco-declares-ukraine-borsch-ukrainian-heritage