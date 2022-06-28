The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

85 Years of National Dairy Month

Category: Food Hits: 5

Last week, to celebrate June Dairy Month, I visited Crave Brothers Farmstead in Waterloo, Wisconsin, where I toured this family farm and cheese factory, and learned about how the Crave family crafts their award-winning cheeses. In recent years, dairy farmers have faced many challenges, and USDA has been there along the way to help support dairy businesses as they drive local economies throughout the country.

Read more https://www.usda.gov/media/blog/2022/06/28/85-years-national-dairy-month

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version