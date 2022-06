Articles

Category: Food Published on Tuesday, 28 June 2022 09:05 Hits: 5

Higher prices for gasoline, meat and vegetables and even cooking oil have put pressure on food trucks as they struggle to balance menu prices with customers' expectations of a low-cost meal.

(Image credit: Tacos y Birria La Unica's Quesatacos)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/06/28/1107763089/food-trucks-higher-costs-inflation-gasoline-fruits-vegetables