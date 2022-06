Articles

Blount Fine Foods announced that it is voluntarily recalling a limited amount (a single lot—2,569 cases total) of 16 oz. Panera at Home Southwest Corn Chowder due to an undeclared wheat allergen. The recall is limited to 1 SKU of 16 oz. Panera at Home Southwest Corn Chowder cups produced with lot nu

