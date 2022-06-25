Articles

Published on Saturday, 25 June 2022

According to the crowdsourcing website www.iwaspoisoned.com, more consumers of Daily Harvest are reporting illnesses, including this sorry story:

I wanted to report that my pregnant daughter started eating Daily Harvest products on approximately April 24, 2022. She experienced nausea, vomiting on 3 occasions and stomach pains. Because she was entering into the 2nd trimester of pregnancy she was told these symptoms were normal. About 3 weeks after eating it there was no heartbeat for the baby. She was induced and gave birth to a stillborn baby. While hospitalized she was told her liver numbers were extremally high. After hearing of the issues with Daily Harvest she now thinks this could be linked to her sons death.

We are not sure but after hearing about Daily Harvest she fears that it could be a mycotoxin that she was eating. | Symptoms: Nausea, Vomiting

There appear to be other reported cases as well – https://iwaspoisoned.com/incident/daily-harvest-delivered-lane-boligee-al-usa#scroll

Read more https://www.foodpoisonjournal.com/food-poisoning-information/social-media-iwaspoisoned-com-link-daily-harvest-to-a-tragedy/