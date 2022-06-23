The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

An Agriculture Community Commemorates the Mule Train to DC

Category: Food Hits: 6

Last month, I had the honor to serve as keynote speaker for The Mule Train’s 54th anniversary. The Mule Train left Marks, Mississippi and traveled to Washington, D.C., on May 13, 1968, as part of Dr. Reverend Martin Luther King Jr.’s Poor People’s Campaign to demand economic justice since Marks resided in the poorest U.S. county at the time. However, Dr. King did not witness the Mule Train because he was assassinated the month before the demonstration.

Read more https://www.usda.gov/media/blog/2022/06/23/agriculture-community-commemorates-mule-train-dc

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version