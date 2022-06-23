An Agriculture Community Commemorates the Mule Train to DC

Articles

Category: Food Published on Thursday, 23 June 2022 20:17 Hits: 6

Last month, I had the honor to serve as keynote speaker for The Mule Train’s 54th anniversary. The Mule Train left Marks, Mississippi and traveled to Washington, D.C., on May 13, 1968, as part of Dr. Reverend Martin Luther King Jr.’s Poor People’s Campaign to demand economic justice since Marks resided in the poorest U.S. county at the time. However, Dr. King did not witness the Mule Train because he was assassinated the month before the demonstration.

Read more https://www.usda.gov/media/blog/2022/06/23/agriculture-community-commemorates-mule-train-dc