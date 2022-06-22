The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Cooking up Success as a CACFP Sponsor

The Food and Nutrition Service’s Mid-Atlantic Region recently joined forces with the New Jersey Department of Agriculture to recognize Programs for Parents, a Child and Adult Care Food Program (CACFP) sponsor in Essex County, NJ, with a regional CACFP Achievement Award for their creative and dedicated efforts to promote nutrition security among children. Their program emphasizes meal quality, nutrition education, and the overall wellness of its childcare providers, children and parents/caregivers.

Read more https://www.usda.gov/media/blog/2022/06/22/cooking-success-cacfp-sponsor

