More Candy recalled due to Salmonella risk

Published on Wednesday, 22 June 2022

Deskins Candies of Bluefield, WV is recalling the following 16 oz products: Deskins Candies Peanut Butter Fudge, Deskins Candies Peanut Butter No-Bake, Deskins Candies Peanut Butter Pinwheel, and Deskins Candies Chocolate No-Bake because it has the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.

The following 16 oz products in question, Deskins Candies Peanut Butter Fudge, Deskins Candies Peanut Butter No-Bake, Deskins Candies Peanut Butter Pinwheel, and Deskins Candies Chocolate No-Bake were distributed as follows:

Merchants Distributor Inc Hickory, NC

Kroger Salem, VA

Grants Supermarket West Virginia and Virginia

Goodsons Supermarket West Virginia

Containers are 16 oz clear plastic clamshells. Coding is located on the top of the plastic clamshell beside the label. Coding can be identified by a white sticker with “sell by” and the following expiration dates.

Peanut butter Fudge UPC 7 33980 12311 7 expiration date 6/26

Peanut butter No Bakes UPC 7 33980 12331 7 expiration date 6/21

Peanut butter Pinwheel UPC 7 33980 12314 7 expiration date 6/16

Chocolate No Bakes UPC 7 33980 12334 7 expiration date 6/26

There have been no confirmed cases to date.

This recall is a result of the J.M. Smucker Co recall of the Jiff peanut butter brand, which is a product used in the production of Deskins Candies. The company has ceased and destroyed all products containing the Jiff peanut butter items under recall.

Consumers who have purchased Deskins Candies 16 oz Peanut Butter Fudge, Peanut Butter No-Bakes, Chocolate No-Bakes, and Peanut Butter Pinwheels are urged not to eat it.

