Articles

Category: Food Published on Saturday, 18 June 2022 10:00 Hits: 3

Here on Code Switch, we love food just as much as we love history. So we couldn't let the Juneteenth pass by without getting into the culinary traditions that have been passed down for generations.

(Image credit: Kaylin James)

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/codeswitch/2022/06/18/263127254/chef-nicole-a-taylor-talks-red-birds-red-drink-and-juneteenth