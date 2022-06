Articles

Category: Food Published on Thursday, 16 June 2022 13:24 Hits: 0

Boosting the housing supply is crucial to bringing homeownership within reach for millions of Americans. USDA Rural Development and its lending partners have affordable financing options for homebuyers who are considering building their dream home.

Read more https://www.usda.gov/media/blog/2022/06/16/boosting-rural-americas-housing-supply-usdas-construction-permanent-financing