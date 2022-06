Articles

Category: Food Published on Thursday, 16 June 2022 09:01 Hits: 6

Papa's recipe traveled over generations from Greece to Egypt and back again. It will never mean the same thing to the people who randomly find it online, but it will still be delicious.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Anastasia Tsioulcas)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/06/16/1104924556/fathers-day-spanikopita-recipe