VeggieRx: How an Urban Farm is Transforming Medical Care in Chicago

I’m Dr. Wayne M. Detmer, and I work at Lawndale Christian Health Center (LCHC) on Chicago’s west side. Like many neighborhoods around the country, our community members experience significant disparities in health outcomes. We’ve grown in our recognition that excellence in the exam room has its limits, and that to see real change, we need to think outside of exam room walls.

Read more https://www.usda.gov/media/blog/2022/06/15/veggierx-how-urban-farm-transforming-medical-care-chicago

