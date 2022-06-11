Salmonella backyard chicken outbreak hits 219 in 38 States

Articles

CDC and public health officials in many states are collecting different types of data to investigate multistate outbreaks of Salmonella infections with serotypes Enteritidis, Hadar, Infantis, and Typhimurium.

Epidemiologic data show that contact with backyard poultry is making people sick.

As of June 2, 2022, a total of 219 people infected with one of the outbreak strains have been reported from 38 states. Illnesses started on dates ranging from February 15, 2022, to May 19, 2022.

Sick people range in age from less than 1 to 89 years, with a median age of 29 years, and 56 (26%) are young children under 5 years. Of 213 people with information available, 116 (54%) are female. Of 95 people with information available, 27 (28%) have been hospitalized. One death has been reported from Tennessee.

State and local public health officials are interviewing people about the animals they came into contact with in the week before they got sick. Of the 87 people interviewed, 61 (70%) reported contact with backyard poultry before getting sick. Of 56 people with information available, 16 reported eating eggs from backyard poultry and 2 reported eating meat from backyard poultry.

Public health investigators are using the PulseNet system to identify illnesses that may be part of these outbreaks. CDC PulseNet manages a national database of DNA fingerprints of bacteria that cause gastrointestinal illnesses. DNA fingerprinting is performed on bacteria using a method called whole genome sequencing (WGS). WGS showed that bacteria from sick people’s samples are closely related genetically. This means that people in these outbreaks likely got sick from the same type of animal.

CDC always advises everyone to take steps to stay healthy around backyard poultry. CDC is working with hatcheries and stores that sell poultry to educate new poultry owners and control the spread of Salmonella at hatcheries.

