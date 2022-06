Articles

Category: Food Published on Thursday, 09 June 2022 04:00 Hits: 4

Gourmondo Co. of Seattle, WA is recalling “Asparagus & Feta Sandwiches” Net Weight 11.04 oz / 313 g with best bv dates of 6/5 and 6/7, due to undeclared egg (allergen). People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to egg run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consu

