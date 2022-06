Articles

Category: Food Published on Friday, 10 June 2022 13:34 Hits: 6

What the French history of the leisurely lunch break can teach us about separating work from rest.

(Image credit: Gamma-Keystone via Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/06/10/1103463809/why-eating-at-your-desk-is-banned-in-france-lunch-law