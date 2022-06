Articles

Published on Wednesday, 08 June 2022

Across rural America, people are picking up hammers, screwdrivers and measuring tapes to build their own homes. USDA Rural Development (RD) and Habitat for Humanity’s strong partnership helps ensure that every family has access to well-built, energy efficient, affordable housing.

