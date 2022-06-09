The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

USDA Proposes New Rule for Transparency in the Service of Fair and Competitive Markets for Poultry Growers

USDA is focused on building new, more, fairer, and more resilient markets for our farmers, ranchers, and producers. To help get there, USDA published the first of several priority initiatives supporting enforcement of the Packers and Stockyards Act, which protects poultry growers and livestock producers from unfair, deceptive, and anti-competitive practices.

Read more https://www.usda.gov/media/blog/2022/06/09/usda-proposes-new-rule-transparency-service-fair-and-competitive-markets

