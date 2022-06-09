The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

The list of Peanut Butter recalls due to Salmonella is – spreading

Thanks to eFoodAlert for staying on this.

Primary Jif peanut butter recalls

Secondary recalls – products containing a Jif peanut butter ingredient (USA)

  • A G Specialty Foods Inc (multiple food products containing Jif and Smuckers peanut butter) – May 27, 2022
  • Albanese Confectionery Group, Inc. (Albanese® Mini and Giant Peanut Butter Cups) – May 27, 2022
  • Albertsons Companies (11 store-prepared items):- May 21, 2022
  • Bix Produce Company (2 products containing Jif Creamy Peanut Butter To Go 1.5 oz. cup):- May 26, 2022
  • Cargill (multiple products containing peanut butter, sold at the Wilbur Chocolate Retail Store in Lititz, Pa. and online at Wilburbuds.com.):- May 23, 2022
  • Coblentz Chocolate Company (multiple peanut butter products):- May 24, 2022
  • Country Fresh (select fresh-cut fruit snack trays and fruit snack cups):- May 24, 2022
  • Euphoria Chocolate Company (Peanut Butter Classic Truffles, Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Meltaways, and Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter Meltaways) – May 27, 2022
  • Fresh Del Monte (fresh-cut fruit and vegetable products containing ready-to-eat Jif® peanut butter dip):- May 24, 2022
  • FSIS Public Health Notice (Super Asian Chicken Salad):- May 27, 2022
  • Fudgeamentals (several fudge products made with Jif Peanut Butter):- May 25, 2022
  • Garden Cut, LLC (Garden Cut products containing 0.750z Jif Peanut Butter Cup):- May 24, 2022
  • Giant (Store Brand Apples, Pretzels & Celery with Peanut Butter):- May 23, 2022
  • Giant Eagle, Inc. (3 stores in Pennsylvania; multiple bakery items containing peanut butter):- May 28, 2022
  • Martin’s (Store Brand Apples, Pretzels & Celery with Peanut Butter):- May 23, 2022
  • Mary’s Harvest Fresh Foods Inc (Mary’s Harvest Celery Peanut Butter Cup G&G and Apple Peanut Butter Cup G&G):- May 24, 2022
  • Price Chopper (M32 Apples, Cheese and Pretzels with Peanut Butter Tray):- May 23, 2022
  • Safeway Fresh Foods (Quick Chek branded Apple and Peanut Butter Snack trays sold in New Jersey):- May 28, 2022
  • Taharka Brothers Ice Cream (Peanut Butter Cup Ice Cream):- June 6, 2022
  • Taher Inc. (“Fresh Seasons Power Packs”):- May 24, 2022
  • Wawa (two products containing Jif Peanut Butter):- May 24, 2022
  • Wegmans (Wegmans Snack with Apple, Pretzels, Cheese and Peanut Butter):- May 22, 2022

Secondary recalls – products containing a Jif peanut butter ingredient (Canada)

Read more https://www.foodpoisonjournal.com/food-poisoning-information/the-list-of-peanut-butter-recalls-due-to-salmonella-is-spreading/

