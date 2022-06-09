The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

FDA: What’s up with E. coli, Hepatitis A, Salmonella, Listeria and Lucky Charms?

This week the FDA is reporting 10 E. coli O157:H7 illnesses linked to “not yet identified.” This is the same for a Listeria outbreak that has sickened 21. The Hepatitis A outbreak is linked to strawberries and has sickened 27 (10 of those in Canada) and the Salmonella outbreak linked to peanut butter has sickened 16. Both of this numbers will likely change before the end of the week. The outbreak linked to a “not yet identified” pathogen is still linked to dry cereal – a.k.a., Lucky Charms.

Perhaps, magically, we will learn more about all the above outbreaks this week.

