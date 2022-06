Articles

Category: Food Published on Tuesday, 07 June 2022 20:16 Hits: 6

F&S Produce Co of Vineland, NJ is recalling a limited quantity of Protein Power Snack, because it contains a cup of 0.75oz JIF peanut butter which has the potential of being contaminated with Salmonella, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or e

Read more http://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts/fs-fresh-foods-recalls-725oz-garden-highway-snacks-brand-protein-power-snack-upc-8-26766-00979-4