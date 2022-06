Articles

Category: Food Published on Saturday, 04 June 2022 18:46 Hits: 4

Paris Brothers, a specialty foods company based in Kansas City, Mo., is recalling several cheese products because they could have been contaminated with listeria. No illnesses have been reported.

(Image credit: FDA)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/06/04/1103096010/cheeses-recalled-listeria