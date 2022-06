Articles

Category: Food Published on Thursday, 02 June 2022 04:00 Hits: 1

Irvington Seafood of Irvington, AL, is recalling its 1 lb. packages of "Crabmeat: Jumbo, Lump, Finger, and Claw meat" because they have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes

Read more http://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts/irvington-seafood-recalls-crabmeat-jumbo-lump-finger-and-claw-meat-because-possible-health-risk