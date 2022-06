Articles

Category: Food Published on Friday, 03 June 2022 09:58 Hits: 7

Intrigued? It's a vanilla milkshake loaded with chunks of spicy chicken, celery, carrots and hot sauce. You can choose to have your milkshake specially topped with ranch or bleu cheese.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/06/03/1102841148/ballpark-vendors-are-serving-up-wilder-fare-how-about-a-buffalo-wing-shake