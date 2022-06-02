USDA Rural Development Celebrates Homeownership Month, Highlights Life-Changing Stories and Programs

Articles

Category: Food Published on Thursday, 02 June 2022 13:24 Hits: 1

In honor of National Homeownership Month, USDA Rural Development (RD) and the Biden-Harris Administration will highlight stories of how our programs have helped people in rural, Tribal, and underserved communities buy, repair and build homes, and pay their rent. As small towns and communities face the challenges of rising housing costs, this kind of support is now more critical than ever.

Read more https://www.usda.gov/media/blog/2022/06/02/usda-rural-development-celebrates-homeownership-month-highlights-life