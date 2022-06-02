Most current list of Jif recalled products due to Salmonella

Articles
Food
Published on Thursday, 02 June 2022
Primary Jif peanut butter recalls Secondary recalls – products containing a Jif peanut butter ingredient (USA) (multiple food products containing Jif and Smuckers peanut butter: – May 27, 2022 A G Specialty Foods Inc (Albanese® Mini and Giant Peanut Butter Cups):– May 27, 2022 Albanese Confectionery Group, Inc. (11 store-prepared items):- May 21, 2022 Albertsons Companies (2 products containing Jif Creamy Peanut Butter To Go 1.5 oz. cup):- May 26, 2022 Bix Produce Company (multiple products containing peanut butter, sold at the Wilbur Chocolate Retail Store in Lititz, Pa. and online at Wilburbuds.com.):- May 23, 2022 Cargill (multiple peanut butter products):- May 24, 2022 Coblentz Chocolate Company (select fresh-cut fruit snack trays and fruit snack cups):- May 24, 2022 Country Fresh (Peanut Butter Classic Truffles, Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Meltaways, and Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter Meltaways) – May 27, 2022 Euphoria Chocolate Company (fresh-cut fruit and vegetable products containing ready-to-eat Jif Fresh Del Monte ® peanut butter dip):- May 24, 2022 (Super Asian Chicken Salad):- May 27, 2022 FSIS Public Health Notice (several fudge products made with Jif Peanut Butter):- May 25, 2022 Fudgeamentals (Garden Cut products containing 0.750z Jif Peanut Butter Cup):- May 24, 2022 Garden Cut, LLC (Store Brand Apples, Pretzels & Celery with Peanut Butter):- May 23, 2022 Giant (3 stores in Pennsylvania; multiple bakery items containing peanut butter):- May 28, 2022 Giant Eagle, Inc. (Store Brand Apples, Pretzels & Celery with Peanut Butter):- May 23, 2022 Martin’s (Mary’s Harvest Celery Peanut Butter Cup G&G and Apple Peanut Butter Cup G&G):- May 24, 2022 Mary’s Harvest Fresh Foods Inc (M32 Apples, Cheese and Pretzels with Peanut Butter Tray):- May 23, 2022 Price Chopper (Quick Chek branded Apple and Peanut Butter Snack trays sold in New Jersey):- May 28, 2022 Safeway Fresh Foods (“Fresh Seasons Power Packs”):- May 24, 2022 Taher Inc. (two products containing Jif Peanut Butter):- May 24, 2022 Wawa (Wegmans Snack with Apple, Pretzels, Cheese and Peanut Butter):- May 22, 2022 Wegmans
