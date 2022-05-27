The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

USDA Continues to Expand Opportunities and Support to Small Businesses

As May comes to a close, USDA reflects on recent activities to support small businesses nationwide. The first of the month marked the start of National Small Business Week 2022. In recognition of the observance, USDA’s national and state office leadership connected with small businesses in states and territories that have limited procurement activities. The goal was to highlight federal opportunities to help build and grow their businesses.

Read more https://www.usda.gov/media/blog/2022/05/27/usda-continues-expand-opportunities-and-support-small-businesses

