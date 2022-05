Articles

Published on Friday, 27 May 2022

Euphoria Chocolate Company of Eugene,OR is initiating a voluntary recall of Peanut Butter Classic Truffles, Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Meltaways, and Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter Meltaways due to a potential Salmonella contamination.

