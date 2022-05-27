Articles

Category: Food Published on Friday, 27 May 2022 20:51 Hits: 2

Thus far there are 16 reported cases of Salmonella Senftenberg in 12 states.

The product is being recalled from all states and Canada, Dominican Republic, Singapore, Malaysia, Taiwan, Korea, Thailand, Honduras, Spain, Japan.

Linked list of announced recalls – updated May 26, 2022

Primary Jif peanut butter recalls

Secondary recalls – products containing a Jif peanut butter ingredient (USA)

Secondary recalls – products containing a Jif peanut butter ingredient (Canada)

Sweet Spot Chocolate Shop(certain Sweet Spot Chocolate Shop brand peanut butter-containing chocolates ):- May 26, 2022

Thanks eFoodAlert.

Read more https://www.foodpoisonjournal.com/food-recall/jif-being-recalled-around-the-world-due-to-salmonella/