Jif being recalled around the world due to Salmonella

Published on Friday, 27 May 2022 20:51
Thus far there are 16 reported cases of
Salmonella Senftenberg in 12 states.
The product is being recalled from all states and Canada, Dominican Republic, Singapore, Malaysia, Taiwan, Korea, Thailand, Honduras, Spain, Japan.
Linked list of announced recalls – updated May 26, 2022 Primary Jif peanut butter recalls Secondary recalls – products containing a Jif peanut butter ingredient (USA) (11 store-prepared items):- May 21, 2022 Albertsons Companies (2 products containing Jif Creamy Peanut Butter To Go 1.5 oz. cup):- May 26, 2022 Bix Produce Company (multiple products containing peanut butter, sold at the Wilbur Chocolate Retail Store in Lititz, Pa. and online at Wilburbuds.com.):- May 23, 2022 Cargill (multiple peanut butter products):- May 24, 2022 Coblentz Chocolate Company (select fresh-cut fruit snack trays and fruit snack cups):- May 24, 2022 Country Fresh (fresh-cut fruit and vegetable products containing ready-to-eat Jif Fresh Del Monte ® peanut butter dip):- May 24, 2022 (several fudge products made with Jif Peanut Butter):- May 25, 2022 Fudgeamentals (Garden Cut products containing 0.750z Jif Peanut Butter Cup):- May 24, 2022 Garden Cut, LLC (Store Brand Apples, Pretzels & Celery with Peanut Butter):- May 23, 2022 Giant (Store Brand Apples, Pretzels & Celery with Peanut Butter):- May 23, 2022 Martin’s (Mary’s Harvest Celery Peanut Butter Cup G&G and Apple Peanut Butter Cup G&G):- May 24, 2022 Mary’s Harvest Fresh Foods Inc (M32 Apples, Cheese and Pretzels with Peanut Butter Tray):- May 23, 2022 Price Chopper (“Fresh Seasons Power Packs”):- May 24, 2022 Taher Inc. (two products containing Jif Peanut Butter):- May 24, 2022 Wawa (Wegmans Snack with Apple, Pretzels, Cheese and Peanut Butter):- May 22, 2022 Wegmans Secondary recalls – products containing a Jif peanut butter ingredient (Canada)
