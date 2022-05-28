Super Asian Chicken Salad recalled due to Salmonella in Jif Peanut Butter

Articles

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) is issuing a public health alert for ready-to-eat (RTE) salad products containing Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulated peanut butter that has been recalled by J.M. Smucker Company due to potential Salmonella contamination. FSIS is issuing this public health alert to ensure that consumers are aware that this product should not be consumed.

The salad products were produced between 5/11/2022 and 5/23/2022. The following products subject to the public health alert are:

14.5-oz. plastic clamshell containers labeled “Super Asian Chicken Salad” with a “Best Thru” date of 05/16 through 06/03.

The product bears establishment number “P-214” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were distributed to an Amazon Go retail location in Washington.

The problem was discovered when FSIS was notified by the establishment that the salad dressing component of the RTE salad product was formulated with peanut butter that has been recalled.

There have been no confirmed reports of illness or adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an illness should contact a health care provider.

Consumption of food contaminated with Salmonella can cause salmonellosis, one of the most common bacterial foodborne illnesses. The most common symptoms of salmonellosis are diarrhea, abdominal cramps, and fever within 6 hours to 6 days after eating the contaminated product. The illness usually lasts 4 to 7 days. Most people recover without treatment. In some persons, however, the diarrhea may be so severe that the patient needs to be hospitalized. Older adults, infants, and persons with weakened immune systems are more likely to develop a severe illness. Individuals concerned about an illness should contact their health care provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ refrigerators. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them.

