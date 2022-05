Articles

Tuesday, 24 May 2022

J.M. Smucker Co.’s voluntary recall of select Jif products in the United States has prompted Fresh Del Monte to voluntarily recall fresh-cut fruit and vegetable products containing ready-to-eat Jif peanut butter dip due to the potential presence of Salmonella contamination. In response and out of

