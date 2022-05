Articles

Category: Food Published on Tuesday, 24 May 2022 15:32 Hits: 2

Fudgeamentals of Melville, New York is voluntarily recalling fudge made with Jif Peanut Butter, packaged in 8 oz. plastic containers and 16 oz. plastic trays, in response to the J.M. Smucker recall of Jif Peanut Butter due to possible Salmonella contamination. The FDA’s recall announcement can be

Read more http://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts/fudgeamentals-recalls-fudge-made-jif-peanut-butter-because-possible-health-risk