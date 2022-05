Articles

Wednesday, 25 May 2022

Brookshire Grocery Company of Tyler, Texas has issued a voluntary recall of bulk Yellow Flesh Peaches available in stores between 4/15/22 and 5/17/22, because they have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in

