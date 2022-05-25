Waterville Country Club’s Nineteen 16 Restaurant link in Hepatitis A scare

Articles

Published on Wednesday, 25 May 2022

The state of Maine CDC is warning of a possible hepatitis A exposure at an Oakland restaurant.

It says a food service worker had the virus, which can spread through contaminated food or water.

The worker at Waterville Country Club’s Nineteen 16 Restaurant was infectious from April 26-May 17.

If you ate or bought food from the restaurant, you could be at risk.

The state says there is no evidence linking this to a recently confirmed case of hepatitis at the Skowhegan Walmart.

