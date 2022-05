Articles

Category: Food Published on Wednesday, 25 May 2022 09:00 Hits: 4

Grocery stores provide healthy foods, create jobs and offer a place for community connection. "We started calling them front-line and essential workers for a reason," says one food access advocate.

(Image credit: Matt Rourke/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/05/25/1100710838/buffalo-shooting-tops-food-desert