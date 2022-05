Articles

Category: Food Published on Saturday, 21 May 2022 04:00 Hits: 0

Effective today, Wawa has removed two products containing Jif Peanut Butter from all stores throughout our operating area. The product was removed following a voluntary recall by the J.M. Smucker Co. of select products sold in the U.S. due to the potential food safety concern.

Read more http://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts/wawa-removes-two-products-containing-jifr-peanut-butter-due-voluntary-recall-jm-smucker-co-select