Articles

Category: Food Published on Monday, 23 May 2022 04:00 Hits: 0

Taher Inc. of Plymouth, MN, is recalling its 6.3 ounce packages of "Fresh Seasons Power Packs" because they contain Jif Peanut Butter, and have the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella

Read more http://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts/taher-inc-recalls-fresh-seasons-power-packs