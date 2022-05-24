Happy National Asparagus Day! Get to Know Spring’s Delicious Vegetable

Articles

Category: Food Published on Tuesday, 24 May 2022

USDA wishes you a happy National Asparagus Day! Americans consume over 500 million pounds of asparagus each year, and 80-90% of that is imported, mainly from Mexico and Peru. While domestic production continues to decline year-by-year, per capita consumption is growing and U.S. growers still produce 60-70 million pounds per year, mostly in Michigan, California, and Washington.

