Articles

Category: Food Published on Tuesday, 24 May 2022 04:00 Hits: 2

Country Fresh is voluntarily recalling select fresh-cut fruit snack trays and fruit snack cups containing Jif® peanut butter subject to a previously announced voluntary recall initiated by J. M. Smucker Co. The pre-packaged peanut butter components may have the potential to be contaminated with Salm

Read more http://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts/country-fresh-cooperation-j-m-smucker-co-voluntarily-recalls-select-items-containing-peanut-butter