Garden Cut, LLC, Indianapolis, Indiana, is recalling Garden Cut products containing 0.750z JifPeanut Butter Cup due to supplier notification of a possible Salmonella contamination (products are listed below).

Read more http://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts/garden-cut-llc-recalls-snack-cups-containing-jifr-peanut-butter-due-potential-salmonella