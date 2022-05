Articles

Category: Food Published on Tuesday, 24 May 2022 19:05 Hits: 2

5/24/2022- Mary’s Harvest Fresh Foods Inc, of Portland, Oregon is initiating a voluntary recall of perishable Celery Peanut Butter Cup G&G and Apple Peanut Butter Cup G&G containing the Jif Creamy Peanut Butter To Go 1.5oz. cups due to a potential Salmonella contamination.

Read more http://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts/marys-harvest-fresh-foods-inc-issues-voluntary-recall-celery-peanut-butter-cup-gg-and-apple-peanut