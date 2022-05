Articles

Category: Food Published on Monday, 23 May 2022 21:46 Hits: 3

Fears of a global food crisis are growing because of the shock of the war in Ukraine, climate change and rising inflation.

(Image credit: Jalaa Marey/AFP via Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/05/23/1100592132/united-nations-food-shortages