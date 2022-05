Articles

Category: Food Published on Monday, 23 May 2022 21:00 Hits: 5

Cargill is voluntarily recalling select lots of Milk and Dark Chocolate Covered Peanut Butter Ritz® Crackers, Peanut Butter Meltaways, Peanut Butter Eggs and Fudge sold locally through the Wilbur Chocolate Retail Store in Lititz, Pa. and online at Wilburbuds.com. The products contain Jif® peanut but

Read more http://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts/cargill-voluntarily-recalls-795-8oz-boxes-product-containing-jifr-peanut-butter-due-potential