Category: Food Published on Sunday, 22 May 2022 04:00 Hits: 3

Blue Moose of Boulder (Colorado) is voluntarily recalling Blue Moose Spinach Artichoke Parmesan Dip, 7oz. as the dip contains undeclared tree nut (Cashew) and soy allergens.

