Jif peanut butter recall expands to Canada after reported Salmonella illnesses in the U.S.

The J. M. Smucker Co. announced a voluntary recall of select Jif products sold in Canada due to potential salmonella contamination. If consumers have products matching the following description in their possession, they should dispose of it immediately. This information can be found on the product packaging.
UPC
Description
5150024556
JIF SQUEEZE 375 GRAMS CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER
5150040200
JIF 18 GRAM CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER CASE
5150045163
JIF 500 GRAM DARK ROAST CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER
5150045736
JIF 1 KILOGRAM DARK ROAST CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER
5150070037
JIF 500 GRAM LIGHT CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER
5150070038
JIF 1 KILOGRAM LIGHT CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER
5150075002
JIF 500 GRAM CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER
5150075004
JIF 500 GRAM CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER
5150075005
JIF 1 KILOGRAM CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER
5150075006
JIF 1 KILOGRAM CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER
5150075007
JIF TO GO 8 PACK 250 GRAM CREAMY
The product lot code range for the impacted products is 1274425 – 2140425.
This recall is being conducted in cooperation with the Canadian Food Inspection Agency.
In the U.S. , the FDA recommends that if you have used the recalled Jif brand peanut butter that have lot code numbers 1274425 through 2140425, you should wash and sanitize surfaces and utensils that could have touched the peanut butter.
|UPC
|Description
|5150025516
|JIF 16 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER
|5150025537
|JIF 16 OUNCE CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER
|5150024705
|JIF 96 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TWIN PACK
|5150024706
|JIF 96 OUNCE CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER TWIN PACK
|5150007565
|JIF 40 OUNCE NATURAL CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER
|5150008026
|JIF 12 OUNCE CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER INTERNATIONAL
|5150008051
|JIF 3/4 OUNCE PEANUT BUTTER PLASTIC CASE
|5150008058
|JIF .64 OUNCE NATURAL PEANUT BUTTER PLASTIC CASE
|5150021889
|JIF 96 COUNT NATURAL PEANUT BUTTER TO GO CASE
|5150024114
|JIF 36 COUNT CREAMY JIF PEANUT TO GO CASE
|5150024130
|JIF 8 COUNT CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER TO GO
|5150024136
|JIF 8 COUNT CREAMY PBTR TO GO
|5150024137
|JIF 4.5 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TO GO
|5150024143
|JIF 54 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TO GO 36 PACK
|5150024163
|JIF 28 OUNCE CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER
|5150024170
|JIF 96 COUNT CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TO GO
|5150024174
|JIF 54 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TO GO 36 PACK
|5150024177
|JIF 28 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER
|5150024182
|JIF 40 OUNCE NATURAL HONEY
|5150024191
|JIF 12 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER
|5150024307
|JIF 12 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TO GO
|5150024321
|JIF 40 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER
|5150024322
|JIF 28 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER
|5150024331
|JIF 4 POUND CAN CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER
|5150024404
|JIF 96 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY TWINPACK
|5150024540
|JIF 15.5 OUNCE NO ADDED SUGAR PEANUT BUTTER
|5150024545
|JIF 13 OUNCE SQUEEZABLE POUCH
|5150024548
|JIF 33.5 OUNCE NO ADDED SUGAR PEANUT BUTTER
|5150024545
|JIF 13 OUNCE SQUEEZABLE POUCH
|5150024572
|JIF 13 OUNCE NATURAL SQUEEZE POUCH
|5150024572
|JIF 13 OUNCE NATURAL SQUEEZE POUCH
|5150024769
|JIF 80 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TWIN PACK
|5150024776
|JIF 80 OUNCE CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER TWIN PACK
|5150025499
|JIF 40 OUNCE REDUCED FAT CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER
|5150025516
|JIF 16 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER
|5150025518
|JIF 16 OZ REDUCED FAT CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER
|5150025530
|JIF 16 OUNCE CREAMY OMEGA 3 PEANUT BUTTER
|5150025537
|JIF 16 OUNCE CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER
|5150025542
|JIF 80 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TWIN PACK
|5150025565
|JIF 16 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER
|5150025574
|JIF 16 OUNCE NATURAL CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER
|5150025578
|JIF 16 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER HONEY
|5150072001
|JIF 40 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER
|5150072002
|JIF 40 OUNCE CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER
|5150075007
|JIF TO GO 8 PACK 250 GRAM CREAMY
|5150041418
|JIF 46.5 OUNCE NO ADDED SUGAR PEANUT BUTTER
|5150092100
|JIF 1.1 OUNCE PORTION CONTROL PEANUT BUTTER 120 COUNT
|5150024705
|JIF 96 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TWIN PACK
|5150024177
|JIF 28 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER
If you or someone in your household ate this peanut butter and have symptoms of salmonellosis, please contact your healthcare provider.
Salmonella: Marler Clark, The Food Safety Law Firm, is the nation’s leading law firm representing victims of Salmonella outbreaks. The Salmonella lawyers of Marler Clark have represented thousands of victims of Salmonella and other foodborne illness outbreaks and have recovered over $800 million for clients. Marler Clark is the only law firm in the nation with a practice focused exclusively on foodborne illness litigation. Our Salmonella lawyers have litigated Salmonella cases stemming from outbreaks traced to a variety of foods, such as cantaloupe, tomatoes, ground turkey, salami, sprouts, cereal, peanut butter, and food served in restaurants. The law firm has brought Salmonella lawsuits against such companies as Cargill, ConAgra, Peanut Corporation of America, Sheetz, Taco Bell, Subway and Wal-Mart.
If you or a family member became ill with a Salmonella infection, including Reactive Arthritis or Irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), after consuming food and you’re interested in pursuing a legal claim, contact the Marler Clark Salmonella attorneys for a free case evaluation.
Additional Resources:
Read more https://www.foodpoisonjournal.com/food-poisoning-information/jif-peanut-butter-recall-expands-to-canada-after-reported-salmonella-illnesses-in-the-u-s/
