Jif peanut butter recall expands to Canada after reported Salmonella illnesses in the U.S.

The J. M. Smucker Co. announced a voluntary recall of select Jif products sold in Canada due to potential salmonella contamination. If consumers have products matching the following description in their possession, they should dispose of it immediately. This information can be found on the product packaging.

UPC  

Description

5150024556

JIF SQUEEZE 375 GRAMS CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER

5150040200

JIF 18 GRAM CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER CASE

5150045163

JIF 500 GRAM DARK ROAST CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER

5150045736

JIF 1 KILOGRAM DARK ROAST CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER

5150070037

JIF 500 GRAM LIGHT CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER

5150070038

JIF 1 KILOGRAM LIGHT CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER

5150075002

JIF 500 GRAM CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER

5150075004

JIF 500 GRAM CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER

5150075005

JIF 1 KILOGRAM CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER

5150075006

JIF 1 KILOGRAM CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER

5150075007

JIF TO GO 8 PACK 250 GRAM CREAMY

The product lot code range for the impacted products is 1274425 – 2140425.

This recall is being conducted in cooperation with the Canadian Food Inspection Agency.

In the U.S. , the FDA recommends that if you have used the recalled Jif brand peanut butter that have lot code numbers 1274425 through 2140425, you should wash and sanitize surfaces and utensils that could have touched the peanut butter.

UPCDescription
5150025516JIF 16 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER
5150025537JIF 16 OUNCE CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER
5150024705JIF 96 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TWIN PACK
5150024706JIF 96 OUNCE CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER TWIN PACK
5150007565JIF 40 OUNCE NATURAL CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER
5150008026JIF 12 OUNCE CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER INTERNATIONAL
5150008051JIF 3/4 OUNCE PEANUT BUTTER PLASTIC CASE
5150008058JIF .64 OUNCE NATURAL PEANUT BUTTER PLASTIC CASE
5150021889JIF 96 COUNT NATURAL PEANUT BUTTER TO GO CASE
5150024114JIF 36 COUNT CREAMY JIF PEANUT TO GO CASE
5150024130JIF 8 COUNT CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER TO GO
5150024136JIF 8 COUNT CREAMY PBTR TO GO
5150024137JIF 4.5 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TO GO
5150024143JIF 54 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TO GO 36 PACK
5150024163JIF 28 OUNCE CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER
5150024170JIF 96 COUNT CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TO GO
5150024174JIF 54 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TO GO 36 PACK
5150024177JIF 28 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER
5150024182JIF 40 OUNCE NATURAL HONEY
5150024191JIF 12 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER
5150024307JIF 12 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TO GO
5150024321JIF 40 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER
5150024322JIF 28 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER
5150024331JIF 4 POUND CAN CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER
5150024404JIF 96 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY TWINPACK
5150024540JIF 15.5 OUNCE NO ADDED SUGAR PEANUT BUTTER
5150024545JIF 13 OUNCE SQUEEZABLE POUCH
5150024548JIF 33.5 OUNCE NO ADDED SUGAR PEANUT BUTTER
5150024572JIF 13 OUNCE NATURAL SQUEEZE POUCH
5150024769JIF 80 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TWIN PACK
5150024776JIF 80 OUNCE CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER TWIN PACK
5150025499JIF 40 OUNCE REDUCED FAT CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER
5150025518JIF 16 OZ REDUCED FAT CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER
5150025530JIF 16 OUNCE CREAMY OMEGA 3 PEANUT BUTTER
5150025542JIF 80 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TWIN PACK
5150025565JIF 16 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER
5150025574JIF 16 OUNCE NATURAL CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER
5150025578JIF 16 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER HONEY
5150072001JIF 40 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER
5150072002JIF 40 OUNCE CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER
5150075007JIF TO GO 8 PACK 250 GRAM CREAMY
5150041418JIF 46.5 OUNCE NO ADDED SUGAR PEANUT BUTTER
5150092100JIF 1.1 OUNCE PORTION CONTROL PEANUT BUTTER 120 COUNT
5150024177JIF 28 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER

If you or someone in your household ate this peanut butter and have symptoms of salmonellosis, please contact your healthcare provider.

Salmonella:  Marler Clark, The Food Safety Law Firm, is the nation’s leading law firm representing victims of Salmonella outbreaks. The Salmonella lawyers of Marler Clark have represented thousands of victims of Salmonella and other foodborne illness outbreaks and have recovered over $800 million for clients.  Marler Clark is the only law firm in the nation with a practice focused exclusively on foodborne illness litigation.  Our Salmonella lawyers have litigated Salmonella cases stemming from outbreaks traced to a variety of foods, such as cantaloupe, tomatoes, ground turkey, salami, sprouts, cereal, peanut butter, and food served in restaurants.  The law firm has brought Salmonella lawsuits against such companies as Cargill, ConAgra, Peanut Corporation of America, Sheetz, Taco Bell, Subway and Wal-Mart.

If you or a family member became ill with a Salmonella infection, including Reactive Arthritis or Irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), after consuming food and you’re interested in pursuing a legal claim, contact the Marler Clark Salmonella attorneys for a free case evaluation.

Additional Resources:

Read more https://www.foodpoisonjournal.com/food-poisoning-information/jif-peanut-butter-recall-expands-to-canada-after-reported-salmonella-illnesses-in-the-u-s/

